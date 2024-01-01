Nelly embarking on Where The Party At tour with Ja Rule, Jermaine Dupri, Fabolous and more

Live Nation

If you want to know Where The Party At, you should probably ask Nelly. He’s announced a tour, seemingly named after the Jagged Edge song on which he’s featured, and he’s bringing along some special guests.

Nelly will be joined by Ja Rule, Eve, St. Lunatics, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, Chingy and additional guests, each of whom will support the rapper at different times during the trek.

The tour, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Nelly’s debut album, Country Grammar, kicks off March 21 in New Zealand and will see him perform hits “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” “Ride wit Me” and more. He’ll begin the North American leg in Bristow, Virginia, on July 23, wrapping Sept. 19 in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at RealNelly.com, following presales that start as early as Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

“Yo, ‘Where Da Party At Tour’ we are taking this tour worldwide,” Nelly shared in a statement. “I got my folks with me Ja Rule, Jermaine Dupri, Eve, the St. Lunatics, and Fabulous — so you know it’s [up] all 2025… LETS GOOOOO..!!!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.