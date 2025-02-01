Radio Free KJLH

Nelly’s Black and White Ball: Scholarships, awards and hometown celebration in St. Louis

News, Urban

Nelly hosted his annual Black and White Ball on Sunday in St. Louis, celebrating his hometown while raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and scholarships for students at Harris-Stowe State University.

The black-tie event featured the presentation of a Disney World trip to 4-year-old Make-A-Wish patient Elijah Gilligan and his family, who were in attendance. It also included a full scholarship for Te’Ron Moore, covering tuition and books for his time at Harris-Stowe State.

Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee was honored with the Black and White Ball Legend Award. And Nelly was surprised with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas’ highest honor, the Wish Icon Award. Performances included headliners Busta Rhymes and Doug E. Fresh, while Nelly, Ashanti, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, DJ Irie, Polow Da Don and St. Lunatics  who Nelly announced are dropping a Metro Boomin-produced album in 2026 — also took the stage.

“I’m truly humbled by the incredible support from the St. Louis community,” Nelly said in a statement. “From our sponsors and partners to the performers and celebrity friends who showed up with heart, everyone came together for a shared purpose—granting scholarships and fulfilling wishes. We’re deeply grateful for the continued support that allows us to invest in and uplift our youth.”

