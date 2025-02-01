Nelly’s Black and White Ball: Scholarships, awards and hometown celebration in St. Louis

Nelly hosted his annual Black and White Ball on Sunday in St. Louis, celebrating his hometown while raising funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and scholarships for students at Harris-Stowe State University.

The black-tie event featured the presentation of a Disney World trip to 4-year-old Make-A-Wish patient Elijah Gilligan and his family, who were in attendance. It also included a full scholarship for Te’Ron Moore, covering tuition and books for his time at Harris-Stowe State.

Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee was honored with the Black and White Ball Legend Award. And Nelly was surprised with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas’ highest honor, the Wish Icon Award. Performances included headliners Busta Rhymes and Doug E. Fresh, while Nelly, Ashanti, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, DJ Irie, Polow Da Don and St. Lunatics — who Nelly announced are dropping a Metro Boomin-produced album in 2026 — also took the stage.

“I’m truly humbled by the incredible support from the St. Louis community,” Nelly said in a statement. “From our sponsors and partners to the performers and celebrity friends who showed up with heart, everyone came together for a shared purpose—granting scholarships and fulfilling wishes. We’re deeply grateful for the continued support that allows us to invest in and uplift our youth.”

