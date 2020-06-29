Netflix Announces Series on Colin Kaepernick with Ava DuVernay | PEOPLE.com

By Aurelie Corinthios | PEOPLE

FULL STORY HERE

The athlete and activist will narrate the limited series, Colin in Black & White

Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay are teaming up for a new project at Netflix.

The streaming service announced Monday that a scripted limited series examining the adolescent life of the athlete and activist is in the works. Colin in Black & White, created by Kaepernick and the Emmy-winning filmmaker, will focus on his formative high school years, “lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences” that led to his efforts to fight police brutality and systemic racism.

Michael Starrbury writes and serves as executive producer, alongside DuVernay, 47, and Kaepernick, 32, who will also be the narrator.

The six-episode series was conceived in 2019, and the script was completed in May. Colin in Black & White will provide an introspective look at Kaepernick’s life, from his early years as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family to his NFL journey and beyond.

The limited series reunites Starrbury and DuVernay, who last worked together on Netflix’s acclaimed When They See Us, which received 16 Emmy nominations and was recently honored with a Peabody Award.

Kaepernick famously began the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016, when he kneeled during the national anthem as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers to call attention to the issues of racial inequality. The demonstrations made him the target of critics who thought kneeling during the anthem was intended to be disrespectful toward the flag and troops. (In fact, it was a former Green Beret who advised Kaepernick to kneel instead of remaining seated during the protests.) The #TakeAKnee movement attracted renewed support in May after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer forcibly placed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. After opting out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game in almost four years.

FULL STORY HERE