Netflix announces three-part docuseries about Matthew Perry

A documentary about the late Matthew Perry is headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has announced a new three-part documentary series about the Friends actor, who died on Oct. 28, 2023, at 54 years old.

Called The One About Matthew Perry, this will be the first in-depth, definitive documentary about the actor. It is directed by Emmy Award winner Mary Robertson and premieres to Netflix on Oct. 27.

The series will feature never-before-heard testimonies from Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, as well as lifelong best friends of the actor. It will also have unreleased photos and videos from the Perry family’s private archive.

“Told through intimate testimonies from close family and friends, this documentary event reveals the real Matthew Perry—generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life—and the battles he fought to become the man behind the icon. A raw record of a life lived in full, and the honesty that became his greatest legacy,” according to the docuseries’ logline.

“Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time. Through his many films, TV and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone,” Robertson said in a press release. “He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure.”

Perry Bowick also released a statement on the docuseries.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life—to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” she said. “As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be, and the work to which I’ve devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

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