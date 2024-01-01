New Music Friday: A$AP Rocky & J. Cole, LL COOL J, Queen Naija and more

Toosii and Gunna unite on “Champs Élysées,” on which Toosii “pulls the heartstrings of those on a high-speed race for their goals while chasing the woman of their dreams,” a press release notes. The video, directed by Chris Moreno, finds Toosii watching and then performing at a fashion show with Gunna.

Queen Naija is back with “Good Girls Finish Last,” a song about feeling like your all is never good enough in a relationship. “I guess good girls finish last no matter what we do,” she sings.

A$AP Rocky teams up with J. Cole for “Ruby Rosary,” produced by The Alchemist. It’s the latest preview of Rocky’s upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb.

NLE Choppa questions where the night’s going to go on his new single “Or What” with New York collective 41. The track’s accompanied by a music video.

LL COOL J‘s highly anticipated comeback album, The Force, is out now. With features from Nas, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Saweetie and more, the album, produced by Q-Tip, was years in the making. “It feels good to finally have this record out in the world,” LL said. “As I’ve said before, this album brings a whole new vibe. I’m returning to my roots…you all better buckle up.”

Rob49 has finally dropped “I Swear to God” after much teasing. The song had been generating buzz on social media, leading fans to request and anticipate its release.

Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign and ARE WE DREAMING are all on “If I Fall,” a song about being resilient and refusing to give up when things get tough. The song is for the upcoming Transformers One movie starring Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, Laurence Fishburne and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.