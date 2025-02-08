New Music Friday: Alex Isley, Busta Rhymes, Jim Jones and more

D4vd has teamed with Kali Uchis for “Crashing,” off his debut album, Withered. The song finds him opening up about the person he’d turn to if the world unravels. Withered is set to arrive on April 25.

After leaving TDE in June, Reason has dropped I Love You Again, showing what he can do on his own. “This is a thank you to my fans and to myself for not giving up,” he says. “It’s a complete passion project. The cover art symbolizes me stepping into a new space, mentally and in my career, but taking my classics with me. I just want to make every Reason fan as proud as possible.” Reason also released the video for “The Soul Pt. 4.”

Jim Jones is back with his first album since 2019’s El Capo. At the Church Steps boasts appearances from Dave East, Maino, Conway The Machine and more.

Busta Rhymes has a new EP titled Dragon Season… Equinox. Released ahead of his upcoming album, he tapped Killer Mike and Vybz Kartel for the project.

NBA YoungBoy has a new single, “5 Night,” off his newly announced upcoming album, More Leaks. “Last project before TOP is back,” he wrote on Instagram. The album arrives March 7.

Alex Isley‘s new single, “Hands,” marks the start of her new era. She wrote the song a year ago, and it’s different than what she anticipated. “I wasn’t necessarily expecting to start and finish a record that night with Camper, but that’s just how it happened,” Isley tells Billboard. “I wanted to create something moody and leaned more into my sensual side.”

Other releases:

IDK, Bravado + Intimo (Deluxe)

Boldy James and Chuck Strangers, Token of Appreciation

Honey Bxby, “Right on Time”

2 Chainz, Larry June, The Alchemist, “Colossal” video

