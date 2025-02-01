New Music Friday: Benny the Butcher, Polo G, DaBaby and more

DaBaby dropped two new songs for fans: “Paper Low” + “Out Ya Business.” In announcing the songs, he shared that he has a “new album loading.”

Kali Uchis released the song “Muevelo” along with an accompanying video. “For my final act of self love this year i will release this song bcoz prior to tonight it was a demo leaked against my will!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Benny the Butcher has a two-track EP out now titled El Carnicero, ﻿the Spanish phrase for “the butcher.” “IIGHT IGHT” is a solo song, while “Supernatural” features Estee Nack.

Polo G has released Hood Poet Black Heart Edition. It has 22 songs, including the previously released song “Chances,” and features from G Herbo and Vonoff1700.

Logic came out with a song for his upcoming movie. “The Ballad of Rooster Jenkins!! This is the first single of my movie PARADISE RECORDS and it’s out now everywhere!!! Enjoy it,” he says on Instagram.

Other releases:

Mozzy, Permanent Tears EP

Larry June, “The Smooth Kind”

Cash Cobain feat. BunnaB, YKNIECE, Loe Shimmy & Zeddy Will, “Hoes Be Mad 2.0”

Dave East, Eastmix Vol. 1

Sevyn Streeter, “‘97“

EST GEE, “Supreme Sanders“

TheARTI$t, “On the Floor“

