New Music Friday: Cardi B, Jacquees and more

Cardi B’s “Ah Ha” is out now, following a great response to the song’s teaser. “AH HA is out RIGHT NOW!! Go run it up in the clubs… the weddings.. the funerals!!!” she wrote on her socials.

Isaiah Falls released LVRS PARADISE: SIDE B, the second part of his debut album, LVRS PARADISE: SIDE A. He’s also dropped the video for “HoneyButter” featuring Mahalia, which draws inspiration from the song’s flirtatious lyric, “red wine, some smoke in the room and acting like lovers do,” according to a press release.

Jacquees has dropped Mood 2, the sequel to his 2016 Mood mixtape. “10 years later… what started as a mixtape is finally an album. Some music never leaves you, it just waits for the right time. Thank y’all for keeping MOOD alive,” he says in a statement. BLXST, Kodak Black, NOBY, Rob49 and Ty Dolla $ign are among the guests on the album.

Skilla Baby’s out with “Show Me Love,” from The Price of Fame, arriving Aug. 21. It’s described in a press release as “a snapshot of the artist as he stands now: grateful, grown, on his grind, and without a single second to spare for haters and fake friends.”

Too $hort dropped SIR TOO $HORT, VOL. 2 – DRINK & SMOKE, featuring lead single “Out Tonight” with King George, about “wanting to have a night out on the town with a special lady,” according to a press release. Guests include E-40, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Tyga, Saweetie, Lil Jon and comedian Godfrey.

Russ, “Coulda Shoulda Woulda”

Tee Grizzley, “No Effort 2“

Ari Lennox, “Hookah Baby“

PlaqueBoyMax, “Diva“

Meek Mill, “Nightmares to Dreams“

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