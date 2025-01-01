New Music Friday: Cardi B & Pardison Fontaine, Coi Leray, Givēon and more

H.E.R. plays instruments on a rerecording of Bruce Springsteen‘s “Born to Run,” featured in a Super Bowl ad for Dove. “Partnering with Dove on this project means the world to me,” she says. “I hope this movement inspires young girls to continue to love what they see in the mirror, stay in sports, and believe in themselves and realize they are truly unstoppable.”

Melanie Fiona previews her Say Yes EP with “Mona Lisa Smile.” “This song is an homage to all the brave, broken, beautiful works of art—the women, the wives, the mothers—truly, anyone holding it together despite wanting to fall apart,” she says. “The ‘Mona Lisa Smile’ is the armor we all wear to protect our pain.”

Lil Wayne joins Gelo on his song “Tweaker.” “That’s like hooping with [Michael] Jordan,” Gelo told Billboard about teaming with Wayne. “He back on that Dedication type of sound. That boy was flowing.”

Cardi B‘s “Toot It Up” with Pardison Fontaine features a sample of Nas‘ “Made You Look.” Cardi teased the song back in 2020, but demand to hear it increased after an extended version of her verse leaked. The song comes with a music video.

Coi Leray talks about heartbreak on her new song, “Keep It.” “A lot of people don’t understand that us artists go through real situations in life,” Coi shares. “I guess I can say I let the music speak for me.”

Other releases:

Tyga, NFSW

Givēon, “Twenties”

﻿Soulja Boy, Influence

﻿2 Chainz, Larry June and The Alchemist, Life Is Beautiful

Tommy Richman, “Actin Up”

Nardo Wick ft. Kodak Black, “I Don’t F*** With This Beat”

Key Glock, “3AM In ToKEYo”

IDK & Denzel Curry, “S.U”

Saba & No ID, “Woes of the World”

Rema, “Baby (Is It A Crime)”

Dave East ft. Ransom & 22Gz, “Mayhem”

