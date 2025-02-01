New Music Friday: Davido, Big Sean, 4batz and more

Davido continues the rollout for his upcoming album, 5ive, with the release of “Be There Still.” “This one is for my Day 1s,” he said in a press release, Rolling Stone reports. “‘Be There Still’ is all about perseverance, and the journey. It’s a sound my fans know and love. I’m excited the world finally gets to hear it.”

Curren$y and Harry Fraud came together for 12 songs released on their new Never Catch Us mixtape. Wiz Khalifa, Dave East, Conway The Machine, Styles P and more are on the project.

K. Camp‘s new release has 15 songs to show fans he’s Built Different. Previously released singles “Watch It Fall” and “Consequences” made the cut, as did “BET,” out now with a new music video.

In honor of the 10-year anniversary of Big Sean‘s Dark Sky Paradise, a new vinyl variant of the album is now available on Complex Shop.

Sy Ari Da Kid debuts “FT4E (First Time For Everything)” from his upcoming R&B album, My Next Ex. “On FT4E, I explore a sexually limitless experience with my partner, knowing that while we’ve both gained a lot of experience, there’s always a fantasy she hasn’t explored yet,” he says.

First teased at the NFC Championship game, Armani White‘s “Cut the Lights” is out now. It’s his first release of 2025. “You can tell ‘em that I did it for the city…Cut the motherf****** lights,” he raps.

Key Glock dropped the music video for “No Sweat” from his upcoming album, Glockavelli. This arrives after he announced he signed a deal with Republic Records.

Others:

Slim Thug and Propain, Double Cup

Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh, Stabbed and Shot 2 deluxe

B.G., Freedom of Speech

Aminé, “Familiar”

4batz, “Mortal Kombat”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.