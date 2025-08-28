New Music Friday: DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Ella Mai and more

DJ Khaled has unveiled two new songs, his first new music in three years. “You Remind Me” features Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, Bounty Killer, Rorystonelove and Kaylan Arnold, while “Brother” features Post Malone and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Khaled’s 14th studio album, Aalam of God, is coming soon and is available for preorder now.

Fridayy has released his new single, “Below Zero.” The singer says in a statement that the song “is about feeling numb after giving so much of yourself to people and situations that didn’t value you.” He adds, “I wanted this song to reflect that emotional freeze, when your heart just shuts down. It’s real, it’s cold, and it’s honest.”

Ella Mai is back with a new song called “Tell Her.” The Mustard-produced track, her first release since her 2024 EP 3, is “about setting boundaries while still holding space for compassion,” according to a press release.

Rakim has released his new album, The Re-Up, in collaboration with producer Big Ghost. The album features seven remixes, the single “Not to Be Defined” with Lazarus and a new Rakim solo single called “I’m Good.”

K. Michelle’s gone country. The R&B star released her first country song, “Jack Daniel’s.” “This is me coming home,” K. Michelle explains. “Country is in my blood. I was raised on southern soil in Memphis, Tennessee, where soul and country grew from the same roots. This new music is a celebration of where I come from — the pride, the bittersweet and the whiskey-soaked truth of it all.”

