New Music Friday: Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Ravyn Lenae and more

Don Toliver has remixed his song “Tuition” with some help from Lil Baby. He’s released two remixes with the rapper, one of which also features DJ Candlestick.

Ravyn Lenae has gifted fans with two new songs: “Bobby” and “Reputation,” which features Dominic Fike. The two appear in an accompanying music video, out now, directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen. “So excited for these songs to be yours,” Ravyn wrote on Instagram.

2 Chainz has released “Pops” with Statik Selektah, a “part of a conversation I never got to finish” with his father, he wrote on Instagram. “This is the most meaningful song I ever wrote in my entire life,” he previously told the Joe and Jada podcast.

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y dropped Roofless Records for Drop Tops: Disc 1. “This album turns any car into a drop top,” Wiz said of the new release on Instagram.

Mary J. Blige has a new song out called “Want Love.” “Happy good Friday. Love is the message. Be kind to yourself,” she wrote on Instagram.

TheARTI$t has released DND, an album “about sharing solitude without losing yourself in it, letting someone in while still protecting the parts of you that need space,” according to a press release. The video for “S.I.M.P.L.E” is now available to watch on YouTube.

Other releases:

DDG and Polo G, “Not Friendly“

YG and Ty Dolla $ign, “Teach You How to Luh Me”

Mike and Earl Sweatshirt, Pompeii//Utility

Meek Mill, “600 Racks”

Thundercat, Distracted

Juicy J, The Trippy Tapes Vol. 1

Tory Lanez, LOL: Slutty Bass

Key Glock, “Loco“

BossMan Dlow, “Nothin Like Me”

Lil Peep, “Don’t Panic”

Paul Wall, “RIP Old Me”

Red Cafe feat. Max B, “Wish Me Well”

Ski Mask the Slump God, “BreakTheRules!”

42 Dugg, “Goin Through It”

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