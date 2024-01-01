New Music Friday: GloRilla & Kehlani, Will Smith and more

DMX was a man of God, a side of him displayed in his second posthumous project, Let Us Pray: Chapter X. Produced by gospel’s own Warryn Campbell, it features eight tracks: four songs of DMX’s prayers on Warryn’s beats and their respective instrumentals. Killer Mike, MaryMary, Lecrae, Snoop Dogg, Terrace Martin, Lena Bird-Myles and RoyzNoyzOrchestra appear on the EP.

Hip-hop has its own Stephen Curry, with Bossman Dlow releasing his debut album, Dlow Curry. Following breakthrough singles “Get in With Me” and “Mr. Pot Scaper,” the rapper’s closing the year with help from Lil Baby, GloRilla, French Montana and more.

Ahead of his birthday on Saturday, Offset has dropped a new single titled “Swing My Way” and its accompanying music video. Directed by Kid Art, the visual features supermodel Anok Yai, who also appears on the artwork. “Working with Anok for ‘Swing My Way’ was great,” Offset tells PAPER. “We matched each other’s vibe and style.”

Will Smith teams with Joyner Lucas for “Tantrum,” a letter to their “inner children, that part of them still recovering from the difficulties of the past,” per a press release. The song’s paired with a music video featuring cartoon versions of the rappers as they “face a series of dangerous trials,” aligning with the struggles they discuss on the track.

GloRilla tapped Kehlani for “Xmas Time,” which sees Glo sending happy holiday wishes while reflecting on the love she always felt during the holiday season. “I remember those days when the nights got cold,” goes the hook, in part. “Leaning on each other made our hearts grow more/ Nothing compares to the love at Christmas time.”

Other releases:

Paul Wall, Once Upon A Grind

Sleepy Hallow, Read This When You Wake Up

Conniie Diamond, Underdog Szn: BRB

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist, The Skeleton Key

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

