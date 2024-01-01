New Music Friday: Gunna, J. Cole, Cordae and more

Gunna has released “Got Damn,” the song initially previewed at the end of the music video for “HIM ALL ALONG.” Produced by Aviator Keyyz, Bloublood and Timpani Beatz, the song finds Gunna demanding some respect while flossing his luxurious lifestyle. “On and off the jet, god damn, I don’t get no rest, god damn, I want my respect, god damn, I been running up a check,” he raps on the track.

The 10-year anniversary edition of J. Cole‘s 2014 Forest Hills Drive is now on streaming platforms. Initially released on Cole’s Inevitable website, the album features eight new songs that weren’t on the original album.

After a few days of teasing, G Herbo‘s new mixtape Best Rapper Alive is out, featuring 16 tracks. The project is available on the G Herbo app, which can be downloaded from Herb’s website. “IM BRINGING THAT REAL FEEL BACK TO THE STREETS,” he wrote on Instagram.

Tink has surprisingly dropped Lost Pages, bringing five of her fan-favorite tracks to streaming services. Jeremih appears on “Don’t Tell Nobody” and G Herbo’s on the song “Mine.” The other songs are “Commitment,” “Home,” and “Sounds Good.”

Cordae ﻿reflects on his mother’s musical pursuits, including auditions for American Idol and Making the Band, on the song “06 Dreamin,” recorded over a sample of one of her songs. The music video follows young Cordae as he practiced rapping while his mother worked hard to provide for them. It ends with an image of her with Cordae on the red carpet for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Other releases:

Boldy James, WhoTheHellIsCarlo — Hidden in Plain Sight

Mozzy, Kalan.FrFr — Lucky Her

(Cordae video contains uncensored profanity.)

