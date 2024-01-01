New Music Friday: JT, Blxst, Rob49 x Cardi B and more

Khalid continues to tease his upcoming album, Sincere, with its third single, “Ground.” This and previously released singles “Adore” and “Please Don’t Fall In Love With Me” are on the album, arriving Aug. 2.

Tinashe‘s still “Nasty,” if you’re wondering. She’s released two remixes of the song, one featuring Tyga and the other with Chlöe, who discuss things from a male and female perspective.

Rob49 and Cardi B‘s “On Dat Money“ has dropped, complete with a new music video. Rob says he’s “excited about” teaming with Cardi, whose “talent and energy is unmatched.”

Lil Yachty teamed with Teanna Trump for his latest song,“Let’s Get On Dey A**.” She appears in the Zhamak-directed visual, as does his Concrete Family, who show off their different complementary outfits.

Rakim has released “Now is the Time” featuring BG, Hus KingPin and Compton Menace. It’s his second single from his upcoming album, G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth), dropping July 26.

Bando Stone & The New World marks the final album for Childish Gambino. He partners with Steve Lacy and Fousheé on “Steps Beach” and taps Flo Milli for “Talk My S***.” There are a total of 17 tracks.

JT has dropped her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella. To accompany the album’s release is the debut of her music video for “90s Baby,” which samples Joe‘s 1996 song “All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do).”

Blxst‘s debut, I’ll Always Come Find You, is out now. It’s a 20-track concept album around a character named Birdie, who inherits his father’s car service and is confronted with lessons his dad taught him along the way.

Rich the Kid‘s Life is a Gamble, executive produced by Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign, has arrived, with features from Offset, French Montana, BIA, Quavo and more.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

