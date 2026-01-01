New Music Friday: JT, Ludacris, Tyla, Queen Naija and more

After teasing the release, JT has officially dropped her new single, “Numb.” The song is currently available for preorder and can be only purchased through her website.

BNYX®️ has teamed with Quavo for “HunchO STEP!,” described in a press release as “a mix of propulsive dance, immersive electronica, and driving hip-hop.” The song serves as a preview of BNYX’s upcoming debut album, GENESIS-FM, due out May 15.

Pull over, Ludacris has returned with new music, releasing a single titled “Pull Over.” He teamed with director Dave Meyer for a music video.

M.I.A. is back with her seventh studio album, M.I.7., featuring seven songs written in seven places and recorded across Ethiopia, Egypt, India, London, Australia and Los Angeles. Described on her website as her “answer to a gospel album,” the album draws inspiration from the Bible’s Book of Revelation, offering fans “a spiritual lens for understanding our current times.”

Queen Naija confirms she’s engaged on her new song, “Ring.” “I had a while to really bask in my moment and now I’m ready to share it with the ones who have truly been here since the beginning to see it all unfold,” she says in a statement. “I’m so happy to be able to use music to express myself about my real life.”

Tyla previews her sophomore album with its lead single, “She Did It Again,” featuring Zara Larsson. The two flex their dance skills in a music video set in the desert and against a waterfall; it’s now on YouTube.

Other releases:

Stove God Cooks feat. Chello & Nigel Sylvester, “Brick After”

Rob49, “Do It“

Jay Worthy & 9th Wonder, “I Can’t Relate”

Tony Yayo, The 4:20 Tape

Black Rob & G. Dep, “Count On It”

Red Cafe, Once in a Red Moon

The Kid LAROI, “I Condemn”

Jenevieve feat. Freddie Gibbs & SALIMATA, “Flight Risqué”

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