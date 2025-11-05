New Music Friday: Kid Cudi, Tyla, E-40 and more

Doechii brings her braggadocious energy to the remix of The Weeknd‘s “Timeless” featuring Playboi Carti. “Top Dawg cashin’ out Doechii stock (Clock that)/ Pull up to the pgLang on the dot (On the dot)/ Now I got a timeshare wrist watch (Wrist watch)/ I been that girl since hopscotch, I’m too legit,” she raps.

Kali Uchis gets vulnerable on her new album Sincerely, featuring “All I Can Say,” out now with a music video. The clip finds her picking rose petals, walking through a ballroom dance floor and more.

Russ released his latest single “Crazy,” from his upcoming album, W!LD. “W!LD represents my evolved perspective on life’s inherent unpredictability and the transitional phase between resisting life’s challenges and embracing them,” he says in a statement.

Kid Cudi brings fans to “Neverland,” which “marks the beginning of an exciting new era,” he shares in a press release. “I’m really proud of this new sound, and I can’t wait for fans—old and new—to experience what’s coming. With the album and the short film premiering at Tribeca, this is just the start of something much bigger,” he says.

E-40 released his new track “Beating They A**” and its music video featuring Vital Versatility CEO Didier Morais. “I wanted to make a statement with this new release,” E-40 tells Billboard. “Even at my age, I can still evolve and adjust my delivery like I’m a brand-new artist. I’m never gonna get comfortable and I’m always going to push myself to be great, so we can keep beating they a** in the rap game. And just know, this song is just the first of a few surprises that I’m cooking up for 2025.”

Other releases:

Tyla, “Bliss“

Mariah the Scientist, “Burning Blue“

Lizzo, “Still Bad (Animal Style)“

