New Music Friday: Lil Durk, Victoria Monét, Toosii and more

Toosii finally delivered on his promise to drop off Jaded, his new album that’s been almost a year in the making. “I just need more time,” he tweeted back in November 2023. The 13-track album features Muni Long, Gunna and Kehlani.

Tee Grizzley describes his newest project, Post Traumatic, as some of “best work with some of the best” artists. Included on the Coney Island follow-up are hip-hop heavy hitters J. Cole, G Herbo and Future.

Victoria Monét isn’t quite finished releasing her inner jaguar: she just unveiled Jaguar II : Deluxe, the extended version of her 2023 Grammy-winning album. The original Jaguar II, home to the viral song and music video “On My Mama,” earned the singer/songwriter seven Grammy nods and three wins, including Best R&B Album.

Just nine days after Lil Durk promised to “Turn Up a Notch,” he’s back with his latest drill hit, “Monitoring Me.” Both new singles could turn up on a new collection of work by the Chicago rapper, who promised Deep Thoughts releasing on Oct. 18.

When A$AP Ferg dropped off his latest single, “Allure,” he publicly thanked co-creators Future & Mike WiLL Made-It in a lengthy post to Instagram. “That hour long [convo] before the lock in was needed,” he wrote to Future. He thanked Mike WiLL for his “ear, Friendship and making Atlanta my second home.”

More releases:

Kiana Lede — “Space and P****”

Skilla Baby & 4batz — “So Bad”

Rod Wave — “Fall Fast in Love”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.