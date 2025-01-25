New Music Friday: Mac Miller, Busta Rhymes and more

Mac Miller’s estate has released the rapper’s second posthumous album, Balloonerism, on what would have been his 33rd birthday. It features single “5 Dollar Pony Rides,” as well as features from Thundercat, SZA and Ashley All Day. The project, recorded around the time Mac created Faces, follows the release of the Balloneerism film, which “follows a group of school friends who are transfigured by the music of a chord organ and launched into a shadow world,” per a synopsis.

Busta Rhymes shares six new tracks on the newly released Dragon Season… The Awakening, featuring YG Marley on the final track, “Treasure & Gold,” accompanied by a music video. “THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!! NEVER EVER EVER!!!” Busta has captioned a few posts promoting the album. “DRAGON SEASON IS FINALLY UPON US!!!!!!”

Craig David dropped a new song titled “SOS,” in which he sings about opening up to the idea of love despite being hurt in the past. “SOS is about the realisation [sic] that playing it safe doesn’t work,” he said in a statement. “It’s about feeling vulnerable but ready to take a leap of faith and let love in, no matter how scary it feels.” The video is available to watch on YouTube.

More releases:

Logic, Aquarius III EP

OMB Peezy, Drifting Away

NLE Choppa featuring Imagine Dragons, “Dare U”

Trippie Redd, “Outta Here”

Central Cee featuring 21 Savage, “GPB“

