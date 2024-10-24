New Music Friday: Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more

Megan Thee Stallion has released the sequel to her album Megan, complete with features from Spiritbox, Twice and Flo Milli, and accompanied by a brand new video for “Bigger In Texas.” The video, which Meg directed with Julian Klincewicz, pays homage to Meg’s hometown of Houston, with cameos from hometown legends Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Sauce Walka and more.

Summer Walker is Finally Over It, but before she tells her story on her new album, she’s giving us a preview. Her new song “Heart of a Woman” has dropped alongside a lyric video featuring Love Island season 6 winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham as they go through some ups and downs in their relationship.

Wiz Khalifa has a new song out called “Hide It” featuring “Back Up” collaborator Don Toliver, released with an accompanying visualizer. The song will appear on his upcoming album, Kush + Orange Juice 2.

Sexyy Red‘s love for Gucci Mane has led to a collab between the two. She samples his song hit “I Think I Love Her” on her new track “You Don’t Love Me.”

If you’re a fan of GloRilla‘s Glorious, she’s released a bonus track for the album. “Heard ya’ll been asking for this one!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Never Find” featuring K. Carbon is out now on streaming services.

G Herbo has released a deluxe edition of his Big Swerv album. Big Swerv 2 features guests Chris Brown, Meek Mill and Lil Durk.

Other releases:

Kid Cudi, “The Moon Man Survives”

The Weeknd, “The Weeknd’s Dark Secret”

Polo G, “S.I.P”

The Alchemist feat. Freddie Gibbs & ScHoolboy Q, “Ferraris in the Rain Part 2”

