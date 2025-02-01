New Music Friday: Miguel, Ice Spice & Latto, Lizzo and more

Miguel begins the rollout for his upcoming album, CAOS, with the surprise release of his new single, “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U).” It’s “a story about taking matters into one’s own hands to send a message—resounding and vulnerable all at once,” according to a press release. CAOS arrives on Oct. 23.

Lizzo follows up her previous mixtape with its sequel: My Face Still Hurts From Smiling. Like the original, the mixtape is filled with “bold vocals, memorable stadium-size hooks, and unmatched confidence,” per a press release. Lil Jon and Tierra Whack are on the EP.

Ice Cube previews his Man Up album with “Before Hip Hip,” out with an accompanying music video. “It’s easy and lazy to look at what’s going on in a lot of communities and blame hip-hop for everything. But the reality is the violence, pain, and broken systems were already here,” he says. “‘Before Hip Hop’ is calling out the revisionist, showing how crime and injustice existed long before hip hop music. We didn’t cause it — we just called it.” Man Up drops Sept. 12.

Queen Naija is starting a new chapter with “rain… .” “’rain…’ felt like the perfect song to open up with as I’m entering this new era,” she says in a statement. “A blend of sexy and sensual lyrics along with production that hits hard and brings you all the nostalgic feels. I had to remind y’all that no matter how versatile I can get, R&B will continue to run through my veins.”

Ice Spice and Latto hash out differences in the boxing ring in the new music video for “Gyatt,” a nod to their tension in the past. On the song, they rap about being desirable to men.

Other releases:

Don Toliver, “Tiramisu“

Rema, “Fun“

Joyner Lucas ft. Mya, “NVM“

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.