New Music Friday: Travis Scott, Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red, Central Cee and more

Central Cee says you Can’t Rush Greatness on his new album, which boasts 17 tracks and features from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Miko and Dave. His last solo project is 2022’s 23, though he and Dave dropped their Split Decisions EP in 2023.

After performing the song during the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show, Travis Scott has released “4×4,” the official theme song for Monday Night RAW, along with some new merch. Proceeds from the merch and physical copy sales will go toward Direct Relief’s California Wildfire Response Fund.

FKA Twigs released an album, Eusexua. “It’s pure presence. It’s a moment of nothingness. Or it’s the moment before a really incredible idea,” she says of the title to NPR. “I’ve experienced ‘eusexua’ when kissing someone I don’t know really well, but I really like. So, it’s this ego-less presence which is just filled with this kind of tingling clarity.” North West is featured on “Childlike Things.”

Ice Cube released “It’s My Ego 3Mix” featuring Scarface. “We hit the fans with a banger on ‘It’s My Ego,’ followed up with the spin-off ‘Ego Maniacs,’ bringing Busta Rhymes reppin’ New York and Killer Mike holding it down for Atlanta. Now, when my homie Scarface heard it, he had to put his legendary touch on the 3Mix,” Cube says in a statement.

Bruno Mars‘ desire to collaborate with Sexyy Red, which he mentioned in a recent social media post, has come true. “Fat Juicy & Wet” comes with a music video directed by Daniel Ramos and Bruno. Lady Gaga and ROSÉ make cameos.

Other releases:

Hunxho, For Us

Boldy James, Permanent Ink

Uncle Murda, Murda He Wrote

Sailorr ft. Summer Walker, “POOKIE’S REQUIEM [hehe look y’all I made it longer]”

Reason ft. Bas, “Not What You Think”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.