New Music Friday: Yung Miami, SZA, Don Toliver and more

SZA appears on the soundtrack for Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers in a song titled “Save the Day.” A die-cut vinyl shaped like the character Mabel is available for preorder at Disney Music Emporium. The soundtrack and the film arrive on March 6. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Don Toliver has taken a brief break from promoting his album Octane for a soundtrack feature. “Creepin,” which he helped to produce, is his original song for Scream 7. The movie will premiere in theaters on Feb. 27.

Yung Miami follows her surprise drop “News Flash” with the release of “Tea Time.” The song was originally teased on social media and has arrived following fan demand.

Jay-Z’s celebrating three decades of his song “Dead Presidents” by making it available on streaming services. The track drops on DSPs exactly 30 years from the day of its original release. There are also vinyl, cassette and CD editions available.

Ty Dolla $ign teams with Leon Thomas for a new song that seems to be from his upcoming album, girl music vol. 1. “Miss u 2” arrives with an accompanying music video. girl music vol. 1 is set to arrive on March 6.

Other releases:

Mozzy & EST Gee, Not a Chance in Hell

Larry June, Curren$y & The Alchemist, Spiral Staircases

Jorja Smith, “Don’t Leave“

Reason, Don’t Play with My Heart

﻿Killer Mike & Lena Byrd-Miles, “Spying Eyes (Smiling Faces)“

