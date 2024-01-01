New sketch of Gilgo Beach victim to be released

In this handout provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Rex Heuermann poses for his booking photo on July 14, 2023. — Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — A new sketch of the Gilgo Beach victim known as “Asian Doe,” whose remains were recovered along Ocean Parkway in April 2011, will be released Monday as authorities ask for help in identifying the person.

The sketch will be released at a 10 a.m. news conference.

The rendering, created by studying the recovered remains, is what anthropologists believe the unidentified subject, long described as an Asian male, would have looked like.

The Gilgo Beach Task Force will publish the sketch of the biological male’s remains found off Ocean Parkway in 2011 as they seek to identify the individual. The man was found wearing a bra and may have identified as a woman.

The remains were believed to have been at the location for at least five years before being discovered.

It is not clear if the death of “Asian Doe” is linked to Rex Heuermann, who has been charged in six of the Gilgo Beach murders. Investigators found 10 other bodies in the search for missing sex worker Shannan Gilbert on a stretch of beach along Long Island’s South Shore.

Heuermann, a New York City architect, was first charged in July 2023 with the deaths of women known as the “Gilgo Four” — Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Amber Costello — whose bodies were found covered in burlap in December 2010, according to court records.

This year, investigators charged Heuermann with the murders of two more women — the 2003 murder of Jessica Taylor, whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach and in Manorville, and the 1993 murder of Sandra Costilla, whose remains were found in North Sea, Long Island, in 1993.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murders.

