New storm bringing blizzard conditions to Heartland, tornadoes to the South

(NEW YORK) — A strengthening storm system will move across the country this week, bringing blizzard conditions to the Heartland and tornadoes and damaging winds to the South.

On Monday, the storm is focused on the Rockies and the Southwest, bringing mountain snow from Southern California to Colorado.

Meanwhile, there’s an extreme fire danger in New Mexico and western Texas. The combination of gusty winds up to 65 mph and relative humidity down to 5% will make conditions ripe to spread wildfires.

As this storm moves east, severe weather will break out across the South starting Monday night and Tuesday morning from Dallas to Oklahoma City.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be the biggest threat.

On Tuesday, the storm will bring dangerous winter weather conditions to the Heartland.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado.

Winter storm watches have been issued in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where more than 6 inches of snow and near-whiteout conditions are possible.

In the South, severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Strong tornadoes are possible in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Damaging winds over 60 mph will be possible during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans; Mobile, Alabama; and Birmingham, Alabama.

