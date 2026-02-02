New York City nurses reach tentative agreements with some hospitals to end strike

(NEW YORK) — The largest nursing strike in New York City could be nearing the end as thousands of nurses reached tentative agreements with some hospitals, according to the nurses’ union.

Approximately 10,500 members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) reached agreements with Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside and West, NYSNA said in an announcement on Monday morning

The nurses will hold ratification votes and, if the agreements are ratified, return to work at the end of the week, the union said in the announcement.

Some 4,200 nurses are continuing to strike at NewYork-Presbyterian, with no agreement reached yet.

An ABC News request for comment sent to Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside and West did not immediately receive a response.

The nurses, who began striking on Jan. 12, said they were fighting over fair wages and compensation, safe staffing levels, and workplace safety.

The union previously said hospitals have threatened to cut health care benefits for frontline nurses and to roll back safe staffing standards that were won by nurses in a strike two years ago.

“For four weeks, nearly 15,000 NYSNA members held the line in the cold and in the snow for safe patient care,” NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said a statement. “Now, nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai systems are heading back to the bedside with our heads held high after winning fair tentative contracts that maintain enforceable safe staffing ratios, improve protections from workplace violence, and maintain health benefits with no additional out-of-pocket costs for frontline nurses.”

The agreement includes increasing the number of nurses to improve patient care, protecting health benefits, protecting nurses from workplace violence, and increasing salaries by more than 12% over the three-year contract, according to NYSNA.

“I’m so proud of the resilience and strength of NYSNA nurses,” Pat Keane, NYSNA executive director, said in a statement. “They have shown that when we fight, we win. Nurses sacrificed their own pay and healthcare while on strike to defend patient care for all of New York. We helped galvanize a movement for worker and healthcare justice that reached beyond New York City.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.