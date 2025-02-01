New York Gov. Hochul to sign executive order allowing pharmacies to administer COVID shots

(NEW YORK) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that she will sign an executive order allowing pharmacists to prescribe and administer COVID-19 vaccines, saying it will allow New Yorkers to make “their own healthcare decisions.”

The announcement comes after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced a grilling before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

“In the wake of relentless uncertainty and political attacks on science coming out of Washington, Governor Hochul is taking action to protect New Yorkers. She will sign an Executive Order allowing pharmacists to prescribe and administer COVID-19 vaccines, so families who want protection can get it quickly, safely, and close to home,” a statement from a spokesperson of Governor Hochul said. “This temporary order will ensure seamless access while the Governor works with the Legislature on a long-term solution to safeguard access to preventive care and vaccines.”

On Thursday during his hearing, Kennedy claimed that anyone can get COVID-19 vaccines at their pharmacy for free, however, pharmacies are being selective due to the limbo of federal regulations.

The FDA has approved the updated shots for only older and high-risk Americans, and the CDC vaccine panel is set to meet to discuss potential recommendations in a few weeks.

Amid the regulatory uncertainty, some pharmacies have said that access to the shots may vary state-by-state and may require a prescription.

“By signing this EO, Governor Hochul is making it clear that when Washington Republicans play politics with public health, New Yorkers will still be able make their own health care decisions and get the care they need from trusted providers in their community,” Governor Hochul’s spokesperson said.

Kennedy’s hearing, which lasted nearly three hours, was often contentious as he was grilled on everything from vaccine availability to his staffing shakeups at the CDC. Several Republicans on the panel expressed concern on vaccines, while Democrats accused Kennedy of breaking pledges he made during his confirmation hearing back in January.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.