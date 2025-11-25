New York Jets’ cornerback Kris Boyd back in the hospital while recovering from recent shooting

(NEW YORK) — New York Jets player Kris Boyd is back in the hospital days after he was released for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Boyd, 29, had been released from the hospital after he was shot in Midtown Manhattan on Nov. 16 but returned on Wednesday due to “health issues,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

“Please bare [sic] with me, I haven’t been in communication much,” Boyd wrote. “I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues.”

Boyd then thanked everyone who has prayed and reached out to him with well wishes.

The nature around his hospitalization was unclear.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen at 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 in front of the Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street in Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to ABC News. He then underwent multiple treatments at Bellevue Hospital for the bullet lodged in his lung.

The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an exchange of works between Boyd, who was with two other Jets players and a friend, and another group “chirping” about their clothes, police sources told ABC News.

On Nov. 19, three days after the shooting, Boyd posted a photo of himself to his Instagram story, saying he was beginning to breathe on his own.

“I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now,” Boyd wrote. “Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

Last week, NYPD detectives identified a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

