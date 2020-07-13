Newsom requires all of Southern California to close indoor activities at gyms, worship centers, hair salons and malls | KTLA

by: Cindy Von Quednow, Lauren Lyster

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 / 12:15 PM PDT / Updated: Jul 13, 2020 / 03:59 PM PDT

Full Story Here

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday required 30 counties, including all in Southern California, to close indoor activities at fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, such as hair salons and barbershops, and indoor malls.

In addition, he ordered all 58 counties to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertaining centers, museums, zoos and card rooms, and ordered all bars shuttered across the state.

The new restrictions take effect immediately and are one of the strictest of any state’s reopening plans, according to The New York Times.

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases continued to surge statewide and as positivity rates, now up to 7.4% in California, are also on the rise.

Newsom has said in the past that he can apply a “dimmer switch” on reopenings as coronavirus infections and deaths remain a concern nationwide. He had previously ordered bars in seven counties to close, and later required that certain indoor sectors be shutdown in 19 counties.

“The data suggests not everybody is practicing common sense,” Newsom said in announcing the sweeping rollbacks.

As of Monday, there were 326,187 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state, with 7,053 deaths, according to the tracker by the Los Angeles Times.

Full Story Here