Nicki Minaj, Birdman and others upset that Lil Wayne is not headlining Super Bowl in New Orleans

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation

The news that Kendrick Lamar is headlining the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans is not sitting well with some. Among those upset is Nicki Minaj, one of many who believe Lil Wayne should’ve been chosen to shine in his hometown.

“God forbid if Wayne was to leave this earth right now, the culture would be in mourning. That’s why so many ppl keep saying to give our legends their flowers while they are still around to smell them. Sitting around all day playing games with ppl life & legacy. God ain’t sleep,” she said in one tweet.

She also seemed to take aim at Jay-Z, co-producer of the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, for his part in the decision.

“Go & enjoy your fkng money b4 it’s too late … One n**** took a knee. The other n**** took the bag. He gon get you ‘n*****’ in line every fkng time,” she wrote.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!!” she continued. “Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. S*** sad. House N***** TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty ? Welp. then n***** will keep son’ing you!!!!!”

Birdman also weighed in, calling the decision “hating s***.” Master P said Kendrick was deserving but that Wayne “should be a part of this celebration as well.”

On their It Is What It Is podcast, Cam’ron and Mase chimed in. “Listen, I love Kendrick Lamar … I hate the selection … Lil Wayne not to be performing in New Orleans for the Super Bowl is egregious,” Cam said, suggesting past issues between Hov and Wayne might be the reason.

Mase added, “Hating at this age is crazy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.