Nicki Minaj celebrates 10 years of ‘The Pinkprint’ with anniversary edition

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Nicki Minaj‘s holiday gift to her fans has just been released. The Pinkprint (Tenth Anniversary Edition) celebrates the album’s decade milestone, bringing its original track list together with some new tracks.

“Turn Ya Cap Back” with Swae Lee, “It’s Okay” featuring David Guetta and “Arctic Tundra” with the late Juice WRLD are now officially out. As Nicki says in an Instagram post, the songs were written a while back and are already known by her die-hard fans.

“added 4 songs that were all written either almost or over a decade ago. The Barbz have heard these songs before— due to their ‘sneaky leaks’ & sneaky links,” she wrote in a lengthy caption. “However, the world didn’t hear them all yet & I love every single one of them.”

“I hope it feels nostalgic & magical to you. I hope you know how much I appreciate every single

GAG CITY RESIDENT- all across the universe,” Nicki continued. “God bless you for your love & support that have seen me through it all.”

She then thanked the featured artists, producers, contributors, DJs, radio stations, streaming services, vinyl partners and more for their help in both the old and original album, writing, “What a blessing that track list looks like. I am still so grateful to each person on it for showing up for me & helping me to be so successful with the project.”

Nicki also shouted out those who have supported her or believed in her throughout her career, including Fendi, Lil Wayne, Young Money, Birdman & Slim, Cash Money, Debra Antney, Gucci Mane and the Barbz.

“Happy Holidays and a very blessed 2025,” Nicki wrote, before teasing, “2025 = Official New Album.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.