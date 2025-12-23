Nicki Minaj deletes Instagram account following AmericaFest appearance

Nicki Minaj appears to have deleted her Instagram account following backlash over her appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

A general search for her account, @nickiminaj, currently yields no results. Fans who previously followed her see “no users found” when searching her name within their followers.

As previously reported, Nicki attended AmericaFest Sunday, where she expressed her admiration for President Donald Trump, VP J.D. Vance and the administration, among other things.

The appearance drew criticism, including from Joe Budden, who said he would no longer engage or defend Nicki.

“I’m out. I’m done. That was it,” Budden said on his podcast, calling the appearance “the last candle on the cake.” “I’m so confused by so much of what was said on that stage,” he added. “Extremely disappointed…Sometimes how y’all move out there does affect how I view you.”

Uncle Luke also questioned Nicki’s appearance, suggesting it stemmed from a desire for attention.

“Can somebody talk to her… Nicki Minaj, Turning Point? Do you really know what these f****** people are all about?” he said in an Instagram clip. “You’re going to sit down with [Charlie] Kirk‘s wife? These people said everything in the world about Black people. They deliberately targeted Black people… Nicki have you lost your f****** mind?”

Reports claim millions unfollowed Nicki before the account deletion, but Amber Rose came to her defense.

“I think she did a great job, an amazing job,” Rose told TMZ of Nicki. “We live in a free country. She has a right to her own political opinion just like everyone else does.”

“She didn’t say anything about the LGBTQ+ community at all,” Rose added. “I don’t know why people twist our words or think because we endorse Trump that we just hate gay people and trans people. That’s just not true.”

