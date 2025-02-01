Nicki Minaj praises President Trump, VP Vance at Arizona convention

Nicki Minaj declared her admiration for President Donald Trump during a surprise appearance Sunday at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Well, I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” Nicki said in a chat with Charlie Kirk‘s widow, Erika Kirk. “I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys, and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact.”

She continued, “Even in the worst feeling times in your life, you think that you’re never going to come back from it, but you do. And our president shows that.”

Nicki said she was proud of the administration, describing it as “full of people with heart and soul,” and singled out Trump and VP JD Vance, calling them “powerful,” “smart” and “strong” while also highlighting their relatability.

“Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to…,” she explained. “They’re still connected to the world and what’s happening in the world… and make us feel proud to be American.”

Nicki acknowledged that her views have shifted over the years. In 2018, she criticized Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy that separated children from their families at the U.S.-Mexican border. She noted in the convention that “it’s OK to change your mind.”

She said she decided to speak publicly about politics because she “just got tired of being pushed around,” adding that she believes expressing different opinions has become increasingly controversial in the entertainment industry.

Minaj also addressed other political issues during the appearance, including criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the treatment of Christians in Nigeria.

The full interview is available to stream on YouTube.

