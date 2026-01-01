Nicki Minaj says she’s probably Donald Trump’s biggest fan

Nicki Minaj is doubling down on her support for President Donald Trump.

She attended the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, where Trump called her to the stage, held her hand and talked about her loyalty.

“I’d like to ask you to come up, Nicki, come on up. … She’s been such a great supporter, and a great supporter of Trump Accounts,” Trump said, in part. “She’s so good. She’s been MAGA, what can I say?”

Minaj then made her onstage appearance, declaring herself one of Trump’s biggest supporters.

“I am probably the president’s #1 fan. That’s not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say does not affect me at all,” she said. “It actually motivates me to support him more. … We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him and … the smear campaigns.”

Nicki’s appearance came after she previously spoke with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, at the Turning Point USA convention.

Meanwhile, rapper Tyler, The Creator has spoken out against Trump supporters and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, whose agent was involved in the death of U.S. citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis. He posted a Paid In Full scene on his Instagram Story in which Mekhi Phifer‘s Mitch is heard saying, “F*** ICE.” Tyler added, “Again. And anyone who voted for that man.”

