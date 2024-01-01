Nicki Minaj thanks fans for support after ‘Starships’ goes Diamond

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Nicki Minaj‘s 2012 hit single, “Starships,” has earned 10 million sales and has been certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. It’s her third Diamond song to date, following “Super Bass” from her debut album, Pink Friday, and her feature with Ariana Grande, “Bang Bang.”

“That was my 2nd album. We’ve come a long way. Thank you for your continued support,” Nicki wrote on her socials Monday. “Thank you to my record label & team/ djs/radio & streaming.” In the post Nicki shared several screenshots, including some that praised her for becoming the first female rapper to have multiple solo songs get certified Diamond, joining Rihanna as the only Black female artists with a Diamond song, and joining Drake and Eminem as the only rappers with multiple solo Diamond records.

Nicki also received Platinum certification for her song “Stupid Hoes” on Monday, while “Pound The Alarm” went double Platinum and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded was certified four-times Platinum.

With the third anniversary of The Pinkprint approaching in December, Nicki teased some new music is on its way.

“11/22 is our Next Pink Friday,” Nicki wrote on X. “We celebrate the 10 year anniversary of my 3rd album #ThePinkprint with never before released vinyls…plus… hmmmm *thinks.*”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.