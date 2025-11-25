Nicki Minaj to join UN Ambassador Mike Waltz for conversation about Christian persecution in Nigeria

Nicki Minaj will be teaming up with Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, on Tuesday to address the treatment of Christian people in Nigeria.

Waltz said on social media that Nicki will join him to “spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria,” calling her a “principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice.”

Nicki then responded, expressing her gratitude for “an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know.”

The State Department in early November updated its designation for the African country to “Country of Particular Concern” for its alleged violations of religious freedom and persecution of Christians. President Donald Trump has accused the Nigerian government of not doing enough to protect Christians from violence.

Nicki has previously praised Trump’s plan to protect Christians in Nigeria, writing on X, “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. … Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice.”

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pushed back against Trump’s claims, writing, “The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.”

ABC News reports that experts say both Christians and Muslims — the two main religious groups in the country of more than 230 million people — have been victims of attacks by radical Islamists.

