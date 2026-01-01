KJLH logo

Nicki Minaj to speak at President Trump’s World Liberty Forum

News, Urban

Nicki Minaj has another event for President Donald Trump on her schedule. She will be a guest speaker at the World Liberty Forum, where she will participate in a fireside chat titled Owning the Culture: The Business of Music in a Creator-Led Economy.

“We’re excited to welcome global icon Nicki Minaj to the #WLF2026 stage! From dominating the charts to mastering the business of music, she will be exploring how artists are becoming entrepreneurs and what the next era of monetization looks like in a creator-led economy,” the WLF wrote on its X account.

In response, Nicki wrote, “It’s an honor. See you soon!”

The forum, cofounded by Trump, “is a carefully curated event for CEOs, major investors, policymakers and accomplished technologists” who, according to its website, come together to discuss the future of finance and technology via panels, keynote sessions and more.

The event is currently underway at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

It’s Nicki’s latest act in support of Trump, following her attendance at the Trump Accounts Summit in January.

