NLE Choppa, Quavo, Tyga and more to perform at Rolling Loud Australia

The full lineup for Rolling Loud Australia has been unveiled, revealing the artists who will join previously announced headliners Gunna, Sexyy Red and Ken Carson.

Among those taking the stage for the festival’s return to the continent are Tyga, Swae Lee, Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa, Quavo and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Rolling Loud Australia will take place March 7, 2026, in New South Wales, Sydney, and March 8, 2026, in Victoria, Melbourne. It will mark the festival’s first iteration in Australia since its debut in 2019.

