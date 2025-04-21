NYC Mayor Eric Adams to stand trial in April 2025 on federal corruption charges

Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams will stand trial on federal corruption charges starting on April 21, 2025, a judge said Friday.

The date upset the defense, which argued for a schedule that could end the trial no later than early April to accommodate “grave, grave Democratic concerns,” namely the mayor’s reelection campaign.

The defense argued Adams needed resolution of the criminal case by the time the New York City ballot is set in the spring.

“There is a point in early April when people know who is on the ballot,” defense attorney Alex Spiro said during a hearing on Friday. “He’s either running with this hanging over his head or he’s running with this over.”

Judge Dale Ho said he appreciated the interest in a speedy trial “that any defendant has, but particularly that Mayor Adams has given the election cycle.”

“But I also have to be realistic about what I think can get done,” he continued.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment that accused him of accepting years of luxury travel gifts in exchange for, among other things, persuading the fire department to approve the opening of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan despite the lingering safety concerns of inspectors.

Defense tries to get bribery charge dismissed

The defense argued during the hearing Friday that a bribery charge should be dismissed because the alleged conduct does not meet the legal definition of bribery.

With Adams silently looking on in court, defense attorney John Bash argued federal prosecutors failed to show Adams did anything more than broker meetings and set up phone calls.

“The agreement has to relate to something specific and it has to relate to government power,” Bash said. “They had no agreement for a specific action.”

The defense argued Adams could not take an official action on behalf of his Turkish patrons because, at the time, he was in a largely ceremonial job of Brooklyn borough president and not the mayor with authority over the New York City Fire Department.

“The pressure must in some sense arise from the official’s governmental authority,” Bash said.

Federal prosecutors disagreed. They argued that even if Adams had no authority over the fire department, his position still gave him access.

“You don’t have to have a supervisory role to pressure,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten said, calling the alleged bribery “as clear as day.”

The prosecutor argued Adams knew when he accepted the travel gifts “he is entering a transactional relationship.”

Scotten said, at most, Adams is entitled to a clarifying jury instruction and not an outright dismissal of the charge.

The judge has not issued a ruling yet on the defense’s request.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.