Officer who cataloged evidence testifies on Day 8 of Luigi Mangione’s evidence suppression hearing

(NEW YORK) — Security camera footage of accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione using a laptop at a Best Buy appliance store was among the evidence turned over to the NYPD following his arrest, according to testimony Tuesday on the eighth day of Mangione’s evidence suppression hearing in New York City.

The hearing will determine what evidence will used against Mangione when he goes on trial on charges of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan sidewalk last year.

Patrolman George Featherstone, the Altoona, Pennsylvania, police officer in charge of cataloging the evidence, testified about photographing and processing all the items found on Mangione’s body and in his backpack after Mangione was apprehended last December in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s five days after the shooting.

Police said they pulled a slip of crumpled white paper from Mangione’s pocket that appeared to be a to-do list. Best Buy was listed under the reminders for Dec. 8. Featherstone said officers also recovered a Best Buy receipt from Mangione, a photo of which was shown in court, that listed items including a Polaroid waterproof digital camera and memory cards.

Security camera footage also showed Mangione at a CVS drug store. He had a plastic CVS bag with him the day he was arrested at McDonald’s that Featherstone said contained a package of 25 CVS-brand medical masks.

Featherstone testified that he has been involved in hundreds of arrests, about 30%-40% of them involving backpacks or bags, and that “every one of them resulted in a search.”

When prosecutor Zachary Kaplan asked how many of those searches involved a warrant, Featherstone said none that he recalled.

The defense has argued the officers violated Mangione’s constitutional rights against illegal search and seizure because they lacked a warrant when they searched his backpack.

