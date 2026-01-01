Offset returns to the stage following casino shooting

Offset has made his way back to the stage after being shot outside a casino in Florida.

He performed Saturday at the University of Arkansas’s Rowfest, where he was seen standing up from a wheelchair to take the stage, drawing loud applause from the audience.

He posted a clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption, “REAL LOVE.” He also posted a series of photos showing him in a gray Supreme camouflage set by a pool, writing, “God is Good Thank you.”

Offset had been released from the hospital hours earlier after suffering a non-life-threatening injury in a shooting outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good….but I’m planning to be better!” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music…realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses….Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”

Lil TJay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with disorderly conduct, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the Seminole Police Department. He was also charged with operating without a valid license.

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