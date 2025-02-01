Offset says he’s done with marriage: ‘It’s not for me’

Once his divorce with Cardi B is finalized, don’t expect to see Offset walking down the aisle again.

The rapper tells the Full Send Podcast he’s done with marriage. “It’s not for me,” he said. “I’ve done it, had three kids with it. It’s like a mission that’s been complete.”

He also offered some words of advice for anyone considering getting hitched. “I’ll tell you don’t get married,” Offset said. “I would say unless you’re cool with changing your life. [If] you got a partner, that’s different. Especially when it’s written and it’s a real thing.”

Offset added, “Depends on how we move, like our careers and s***, it’s just hard. … I wouldn’t tell you to get married while you moving. Wait till you get that money.”

Offset’s third studio album, Kiari, came out Aug. 22. He addresses his split with Cardi on the track “Move On.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.