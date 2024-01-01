Ol’ Dirty Bastard documentary to air in August

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Ol’ Dirty Bastard‘s documentary will soon be coming to the small screens. On Aug. 25, Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys will premiere on A&E. It will feature unseen and unreleased footage shot by wife Icelene Jones and will give fans “access to his closest friends and family,” including son Bar-Sun Jones, Wu-Tang bandmates Raekwon and Ghostface Killah and Mariah Carey.

“Part of A&E’s DNA is telling the stories of iconic people who have left a lasting impact on culture and the world,” said Elaine Frontain Bryante, vice president and head of programming at A&E. “Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys does just that with intimate, never-before-seen footage and interviews with the people who knew him best. The documentary tells his story while celebrating his life and his lasting impact on hip-hop and the music industry.”

“I am so happy to have brought this documentary about my husband’s life to the screen. He was and is an inspiration to my family, children, and fans across the world,” ODB’s wife said in her own statement. “Like all of hip-hop, I have missed his energy. This project has let me know that he is alive and well in all of our hearts.”

Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys, co-directed by Sam and Jason Pollard, will air at 9 p.m. ET, with streaming available the next day. “This culture-defining special humanizes ODB as a man, a father, and a husband like never before,” reads the show’s description.

