Olivia Dean, Lil Uzi Vert, Clipse, Leon Thomas tapped for Lollapalooza 2026

The lineup for Lollapalooza has been announced, and Olivia Dean is among the headliners.

She’s set to headline the 2026 festival alongside Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Lorde, John Summit, Jennie, The Smashing Pumpkins and The xx.

Lil Uzi Vert, Leon Thomas, Clipse, Freddie Gibbs, Mustard, Destin Conrad and Justine Skye are also scheduled to perform.

“Welp see you here too I guess…,” Pusha T of Clipse wrote alongside the lineup on his Instagram Story.

Lollapalooza is set to take place July 30 to Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Grant Park. A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. CT.

The full lineup and ticket information can be found on Lollapalooza.com.

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