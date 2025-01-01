Olympics figure skaters to honor DC plane crash victims in tribute show

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Champion figure skaters are coming together for a tribute show called “Legacy on Ice” to honor the victims of the American Airlines plane crash.

The event will be on Sunday, March 2, at 3 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Olympians Tara Lipinski, Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton and Johnny Weir are among those participating. The show will raise funds to support victims’ families, first responders and aviation professionals, U.S. Figure Skating said.

More than a dozen of the victims killed in the Jan. 29 plane crash were young skaters, their parents and coaches returning home from a national figure skating development camp in Wichita, Kansas.

The plane, which departed from Wichita, was about to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., when it collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, sending both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River.

Sixty-four people were on board the plane and three soldiers were on the helicopter. No one survived.

“As we begin to heal from this devastating loss, we look forward to honoring the enduring memories of these athletes, coaches and family members who represented the best of the figure skating community,” U.S. Figure Skating interim-CEO Samuel Auxier said in a Wednesday statement announcing the tribute show.

“We can think of no better way of celebrating their legacies than through the sport they loved,” Auxier said.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 10, on Ticketmaster.

