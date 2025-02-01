Online petition calls for Nicki Minaj’s deportation to Trinidad

Thousands of people have signed on to an online petition calling for Nicki Minaj to be deported to Trinidad. More than 70,000 have signed the Change.org petition, which was started by creator “Pedonika Minaj” and cites Nicki’s recent behavior as justification.

In the petition’s description, “Pedonika” claims that “Nicki Minaj is currently spiraling out of control and seems to be experiencing psychosis,” referring to her recent social media posts about “the Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z), a well-respected and completely innocent American family.”

The petition also criticizes Nicki’s “choice of partner,” husband Kenneth Petty, and the lengths she goes to to defend, him despite his status as “a registered sex offender whose criminal history brings additional concern.”

“Such actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the law and for the safety of others,” “Pedonika” writes, adding that Nicki’s “influential status does not grant her the right to overstep legal and moral boundaries.”

The petition goes on to claim that Nicki’s actions pose “a threat not only to the individuals she has targeted but potentially to the broader community,” arguing that deportation “seems the most viable solution to curtail her harmful actions.”

“It would ensure the safety of American citizens and send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated,” “Pedonika” concludes, urging others to sign the petition and “stand together in urging the authorities to take immediate action for the safety and well-being of all involved.”

While not mentioned in the petition, Nicki has also faced recent backlash over her appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where she spoke to Charlie Kirk‘s widow, Erika Kirk, about topics including her admiration for President Donald Trump and the treatment of Christians in Nigeria.

