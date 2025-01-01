We Are You

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sean Combs, the “musician who created an empire,” also ran a criminal enterprise with his “trusted inner circle” that committed “crime after crime” for 20 years, including kidnapping, arson, drug offenses, sex crimes, bribery and obstruction, a federal prosecutor said Monday in opening statements.

The prosecutor also detailed Combs’ alleged dealings with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another anonymous victim.

The prosecution described how Combs allegedly “used lies, drugs, threats and violence to threaten and coerce first Cassie and then ‘Jane‘ to have sex with him in front of male escorts.”

Combs had no discernible expression on his face as the prosecutor recounted the acts he allegedly committed.

After the prosecution announced Ventura, “Jane” and others will testify at trial, defense attorney Teny Geragos, in her opening statement, accused the government of trying to turn relationships and choices involving consenting adults into a racketeering case.

She said Combs may come across as mean but reminded jurors that he’s “not charged with being mean, he’s not charged with being a jerk.”

Geragos insisted that the criminal charges Combs faces relate to his private, personal sex life. “The government has no place here,” she said, noting they aren’t there “to judge him for his sexual preferences.”

The defense conceded Combs “has a temper” and “got violent” when he drank or used drugs but insisted domestic violence was not part of any RICO conspiracy and was not meant to coerce women into sexual acts.

The defense also referenced the 2016 hotel security video of Combs physically attacking Ventura, calling it “dehumanizing and violent and terrible” and evidence of domestic violence, not sex trafficking.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.