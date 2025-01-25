Oprah Winfrey to introduce premiere of ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ on Oprah Winfrey Network

Courtesy OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Oprah Winfrey will help to introduce the premiere of the Luther: Never Too Much film on her network, sharing a few words about Luther Vandross‘ impact and the way his music has connected people.

“Celebrating the extraordinary talent and life of Luther Vandross, this documentary highlights an innovative trailblazer whose story exemplifies the powerful, inspiring narratives that OWN is dedicated to bringing to the forefront,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “We honor Luther’s impact on music and culture by sharing his legendary works and lasting influence, and we are excited for our audience to experience this heartfelt tribute to one of the greatest voices of our time.”

Luther: Never Too Much, nominated for two NAACP Image Awards, follows Vandross’ journey from his formative years in Harlem to the master of the love song, including his personal life, health struggles and desire to be respected, through his own words, interviews with his friends and collaborators and some rarely seen archives.

OWN Spotlight: Luther: Never Too Much will premiere Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

