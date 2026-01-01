OWN to pay tribute to Roberta Flack for Women’s History Month

The Oprah Winfrey Network is paying homage to the late Roberta Flack. It’s set to air a documentary about her life and legacy as part of its Women’s History Month celebration.

OWN Spotlight: Roberta, a two-hour documentary directed written and produced by Antonino D’Ambrosio, chronicles Roberta’s rise from early piano lounge performances to global stardom, touches on her commitment to civil rights and social justice activism and features interviews from the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, Peabo Bryson and more.

It marks the latest project about her life, following 2014’s Killing Me Softly: The Roberta Flack Story and the American Masters: Roberta Flack, which was also directed by D’Ambrosio.

OWN Spotlight: Roberta is scheduled to air March 12 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.

Roberta, known for songs “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” died on Feb. 24, 2025, due to complications from ALS.

