Parents of missing 7-month-old child in California arrested for murder: Sheriff

(SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif.) — The parents of a 7-month-old child who has been missing for over a week have been arrested for murder, authorities in California announced Friday.

Emmanuel Haro was reported missing on Aug. 14 at approximately 7:47 p.m. local time after the child’s mother “reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement last week.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested at their residence in Cabazon, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

“Investigators will continue their search for seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro,” the department said.

No additional details were immediately released on the arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

